By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser and socialite, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram account to share a short video of himself showing off his Cooking skills.

In the video shared, the controversial cross-dresser was seen cooking in his kitchen.

Before now, Bobrisky has always shared videos of himself proving how good of a cook he is.

A few moments ago, he shared another video of himself in the kitchen making a delicacy.

According to him, he is doing that in order to master how to take proper care of his future husband with regards to the preparation of food.

While sharing the video, he wrote:

“Preparing myself for my future husband”.

Meanwhile, one of his fans observed that Bobrisky has been wearing this particular gown in the video a couple of times.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeraeFOoFuEb2jQdpPARPzLWuSEHRspUk6K8eg0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

