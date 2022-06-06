Primary school with four pupils advertises headteacher job with N2.5m salary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A primary school in Scotland has left tongues wagging after they advertised a vacancy for headteacher with an attractive amount to be paid.
The primary school, Foula Primary School, adverts says that the headteacher would receive N31.8 million per year, or roughly N2.5 million per month.
The shocking part is that there are only four students in the school to be taught to by the teacher.

The job ads reads:

“Are you a headteacher or aspiring headteacher looking for an exciting new challenge? Do you dream of being part of a friendly, dynamic island community with a slower pace of life?”

We have a once in a lifetime opportunity for an enthusiastic Head Teacher to work in Foula. Foula lies approximately 16 miles west of mainland Shetland. With an area of 4.9 sq. mi, it is the seventh largest and most westerly of the Shetland Islands.

With a permanent population of just 28 people, Foula is a welcoming community where you can create an idyllic island home. A rented three bedroomed house is made available to the Head Teacher.”

