Queen Mercy receives N2M, and other gifts items from fans as birthday token

Popular media personality, Queen Mercy Atang has received a boat load of gifts from her fans, The Monarchs, after she clocked 27 years.

The socialite had celebrated her birthday yesterday, June 11 with stunning, ageless photos with a special, heart warming notes to fans.

Her fans didn’t allow her birthday to pass completely without loading her with their gifts.

The reality star has now received loads of gifts from her staunch followers and fans, The Monarchs.

Her fans, the Monarchs, gifted their favorite celebrity with a check of two million naira with other birthday presents which might worth upto millions.

Her fans came en masse to celebrate their favorite reality star.

