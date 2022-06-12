TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his…

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience…

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel…

Queen Mercy receives N2M, and other gifts items from fans as birthday token

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular media personality, Queen Mercy Atang has received a boat load of gifts from her fans, The Monarchs, after she clocked 27 years.

The socialite had celebrated her birthday yesterday, June 11 with stunning, ageless photos with a special, heart warming notes to fans.

Her fans didn’t allow her birthday to pass completely without loading her with their gifts.

READ ALSO

30th Birthday: Whitemoney receives N37m cash gift; N3m all…

Fans drag Mercy for saying muslim prayers with her new man

The reality star has now received loads of gifts from her staunch followers and fans, The Monarchs.

Her fans, the Monarchs, gifted their favorite celebrity with a check of two million naira with other birthday presents which might worth upto millions.

Her fans came en masse to celebrate their favorite reality star.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his Instagram comment

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience as they mark…

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel finally spills

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

20-year-old girl dies after she was allegedly r*ped by her employer

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Queen Mercy receives N2M, and other gifts items from fans as birthday token

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN…

“Delayed but not denied” – Lady celebrates finally going to…

Edo highlife legend, Osayomore Joseph is dead

“I am promising you a free, fair and transparent election” –…

‘Spend less time looking at other people’s achievements on social media, protect…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More