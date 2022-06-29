R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for s*x trafficking

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

R. Kelly, an American singer who had long avoided criminal prosecution despite decades of sexual misconduct allegations, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday for racketeering and other crimes.

Prosecutors also claimed he used his celebrity and wealth to entice women, as well as underage girls and boys, to have sex with him.

The sentencing in Brooklyn marks the culmination of a stunning downfall for Mr. Kelly, 55, who falls from a superstar hitmaker, known as the king of R&B, to a shunned artist whose musical legacy has now been stained.

It would be recalled that in 2021, the disgraced singer was found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys and girls for decades.

One of his victims was R&B singer Aaliyah, who Kelly illegally wed in a Chicago hotel room in 1994 when she was 15 years old.

