Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces (Screenshot)

Reality Tv star, Angel Smith has requested presidential aspirant, Tinubu to leave Nigerians alone and stop aspiring to become president.

The 22 year old influencer advised that he should delve into something else rather than taking part in politics.

It has been rumoured that the aspirant looks older than the age he’s claiming to be because he wants to become the next president of Nigeria as they go to the polls next year.

Angel along with some others argued that he’s too old to be in politics and still crave to become their president.

Reacting to the condolence message of Tinubu to the victims of the Ondo attack, Angel advised him to travel and appreciate life or do something else aside from politics and free Nigerians from his political aspirations as he’s not who they need now.

According to her, he has been in politics since God knows when yet has refused to retire from politics and travel around to appreciate life, advising him to let Nigerians be because she believes he’s not going to do anything better for them if given the mantle to become their next president.

She said:

“Rest and I mean this in every sense, you’ve been in politics since God knows when. Go to Maldives, travel, appreciate life, do something, idk, just free us.

Again, if I see any one of you supporting T*nubu and the likes, i’m going to pray for you because these people have brought us nothing but disaster”