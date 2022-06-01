TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima…

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt…

Reactions as Nigerian lady who graduated as medical doctor ends up as a shoemaker (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

It goes without saying that there is at the moment across the nation, a high unemployment rate.
Everyday, news students are churned out with little or no job to be employed to.

A Nigerian lady has decided to make a career change which has left a lot of social media users shocked.
The young lady who has got a lot of people talking made a career change from medicine to shoe making due to the high unemployment rate in the country.
The lady who has described her self as a ‘Medical shoemaker’ shared a clip of her graduating as a doctor and then another part showing that she now makes shoes.

The video has stirred reactions from netizens:

READ ALSO

Frank Donga reveals why he is passionate about unemployment

@Verona Des: “I am scared, this is my story.”

@Rela Bed: “Nigeria no get joy at all. I pray she gets a job because this is frustrating”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima Okojie’s…

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians react (Video)

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt food to eat

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Nigerian lady who graduated as medical doctor ends up as a…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-wife, Queen Aanu splashes millions on Lexus ride as birthday…

Rising cost of living allegedly forcing Zimbabwean citizens to cut and sell off…

“We should apologize to Whitemoney” – Naira Marley mocked over his new…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Take charge at home while I take charge at the hotel – Sidechick warns…

Yvonne Nelson goes emotional as she opens up about having spiritual attack,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More