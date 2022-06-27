Reactions as Nigerian pastor wears BetKing shirt to preach in church

A clergyman has been spotted sporting the shirt from a well-known sports betting company during Church session.

Football fans reacted when a picture of the cleric wearing a Betking jersey surfaced on social media.

He stood in the pulpit wearing the polo, unconcerned about what others might think as he preached to the assembly.

While people wondered the reason behind his outfit, netizens responded by making attempts to explain why he was wearing a football-related garb:

@77_Ajibs wrote: “So the church members can know what’s at stake.”

@M0dJ0sh; “And teach them how to double their chances of being blessed”

@Oni_Omokehinde; “Against all odds we shall prevail.”

@Iam_Casmir; “Get the message; Bet can never be a king, Jesus remains king of kings”

@nathan_oji; “Be like the topic today na believers to win either half.”

@OlabisiOlaniran; “He may not even know the significance or the look of that short to his own work. TB Joshua once wore a Liverpool Carlsberg-sponsored shirt on live TV oblivious of the fact that Carlsberg is a beer brand”

@Papinla_; “He wants them to know the ticket to heaven.”

@ExtraKamso; “He wanted to tell the congregations about the odds of life.”

