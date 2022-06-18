TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of…

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding…

Why my marriage failed – Actress Ini Edo finally opens up,…

“Return the N500k we sent you” – EmmaRose shippers call out Emmanuel after he denied dating Liquorose

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Emmanuel Umoh, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has been asked to return money sent to him by EmmaRose shippers.

In the final episode of the BBNaija reunion, Emmanuel denied not asking Liquorose out, emphasizing that what they had was never definite because no label was placed on it.

Liquorose had refuted his claims, saying that what they had was clearly defined and they were in a relationship.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Reunion: “We were never in a relationship” Drama as…

I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it –…

Reacting to the Emmanuel’s revelation, the EmmaRose shippers have asked the reality star to return the five hundred thousand naira that was sent to him since no relationship ever existed between him and Liquorose.

In other news; A Ghanaian woman has sought advice regarding a case of paternity fraud and wishes to learn how to save her marriage before it becomes a problem.

The woman from Taifa in the Greater Accra Region revealed that the two children she lied to her husband about being his children are not his.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of his parents and…

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

Why my marriage failed – Actress Ini Edo finally opens up, spills secret

BBNaija Boma reveals why he slept with ‘married’ Tega

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows hot on his way to…

Lady begs for help after spending 7 years in UK without being wooed once

Kate Henshaw shares her experience with entitled fan

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

EkitiDecides2022: Nigerian youths celebrate; show off huge cash after…

“Return the N500k we sent you” – EmmaRose shippers call out Emmanuel after he…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

It doesn’t have negative effect – Young ‘pharmacist’ tells customer who queried…

Video: Passengers enroute Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn’t land…

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

Nigerians in relationships share funny replies after pranking their partners…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More