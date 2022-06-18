“Return the N500k we sent you” – EmmaRose shippers call out Emmanuel after he denied dating Liquorose

Emmanuel Umoh, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has been asked to return money sent to him by EmmaRose shippers.

In the final episode of the BBNaija reunion, Emmanuel denied not asking Liquorose out, emphasizing that what they had was never definite because no label was placed on it.

Liquorose had refuted his claims, saying that what they had was clearly defined and they were in a relationship.

Reacting to the Emmanuel’s revelation, the EmmaRose shippers have asked the reality star to return the five hundred thousand naira that was sent to him since no relationship ever existed between him and Liquorose.

