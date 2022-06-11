“Ruger don suffer for this music business” – Reactions as fan steals a kiss from singer (Video)

Ruger, a popular singer, was subjected to sexual harassment by a fan while performing live at a concert.

This comes just two months after a female fan squeezed the singer’s genitals on stage.

Ruger made his way to the front row during a performance in Australia and was unexpectedly kissed on the lips by an overzealous female fan.

“Let’s normalize Ruger performing inside a cage now😭🤣,” a concerned user wrote.

Another concerned user of the singer added, “Ruger don suffer for this music business.”

Watch the video below;

pic.twitter.com/j4zzbVS18g — Tobi (@itsjusttobi_) June 11, 2022

