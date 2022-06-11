“Ruger don suffer for this music business shaa” – Reactions as fan grabs Ruger, steals a kiss from him [Video]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Ruger, a popular singer, was subjected to sexual harassment by a fan while performing live at a concert.

This comes just two months after a female fan squeezed the singer’s genitals on stage.

Ruger made his way to the front row during a performance in Australia and was unexpectedly kissed on the lips by an overzealous female fan.

“Let’s normalize Ruger performing inside a cage now😭🤣,” a concerned user wrote.

Another concerned user of the singer added, “Ruger don suffer for this music business.”

Watch the video below;

In other news; Mr Ejiro Otarigho, a truck driver, has been hailed a hero for risking his life to drive a burning truck out of a residential area in Agbarho town, Ughelli North local government area, Delta state.
It is understandable that the man’s bravery appears to have protected sources of life and property in Agbarho town.

Agba Abraham, the senior special assistant to the Delta State government, confirmed the driver’s hail and health while swimming in the inferno on Facebook.

