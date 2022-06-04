TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe,…

Shakira, Pique announce split after 11-year relationship

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Gerard Pique, a Barcelona defender, and Colombian superstar Shakira have announced the end of their 11-year relationship.

We regret to confirm that we are separating,” Pique and Shakira said in a statement.

For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement added. They share two sons and had been living together for years on the outskirts of Barcelona.

READ ALSO

Leave my wife alone – Tuface Idibia warns…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama,…

Their split-up is coming just over a week after Spanish court documents inched Shakira closer to standing trial in Spain for tax Fraud after a Barcelona court dismissed an appeal from the singer.

Spanish prosecutors accused her of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

They say she moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with Pique became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Her defence lawyers say she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and insist that her “conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

Lady shares her dad’s reaction after telling him that she’s pregnant not knowing…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man stoned, burnt to death by Islamic extremists over alleged blasphemy in Abuja…

Shakira, Pique announce split after 11-year relationship

It’s not healthy to date a man you’re richer than – BBNaija’s Cindy

Man who bought his first car cries at night thinking it’s been stolen not…

“How do you want me to speak?” – Mercy Eke queries haters making fun of her Igbo…

Beautiful video of Wizkid dancing for his mother on stage (Video)

Nigerians drag BBNaija’s Angel over her tweet to Wizkid (Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More