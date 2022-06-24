TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo speaks on Tacha’s Nollywood Debut

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has complimented Ex BBNaija housemate, Tacha following the success of her first Nollywood movie.

Recall that the reality star had been disqualified in the BBNaija 2019 show, and had revealed in January 2022, that she is set to make her Nollywood debut.

READ ALSO

“I have been through a lot lately” –…

I fought hard for relationship with Whitemoney –…

She also revealed that she will be featured in the upcoming movie titled, Tiger Tail.

However, following the success of the Tiger Tail movie, Alexx Ekubo had taken to his Instagram to shower praises on her. He assured fans that they will see Tacha In a way they have never seen her.

He wrote;
“You guys are gonna see @symply_tacha in a way you haven’t seen her before, it’s her 1st ever movie, & let me just be the first to say she completely killed it,”

See his post below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in America…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being unmarried 7 years…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

May Edochie Reacts As Fans Suggest Raising Funds For Her Via Tonto Dikeh’s…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

Man buys one plate of food after his date came with her friend (Video)

He inf€cted me and tagged me a cheater – Lady cries out

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady quarrels with her boyfriend after his mom re-cooked her soup in her absence

Man calls out parents who hand over their responsibilities to first born child

“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo speaks on…

Man weds beautiful lover after she ‘shot her shot’ at him on Twitter

Obi Cubana, others, react as Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo get engaged

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone else – Man…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More