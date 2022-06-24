“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo speaks on Tacha’s Nollywood Debut

Veteran Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has complimented Ex BBNaija housemate, Tacha following the success of her first Nollywood movie.

Recall that the reality star had been disqualified in the BBNaija 2019 show, and had revealed in January 2022, that she is set to make her Nollywood debut.

She also revealed that she will be featured in the upcoming movie titled, Tiger Tail.

However, following the success of the Tiger Tail movie, Alexx Ekubo had taken to his Instagram to shower praises on her. He assured fans that they will see Tacha In a way they have never seen her.

He wrote;

“You guys are gonna see @symply_tacha in a way you haven’t seen her before, it’s her 1st ever movie, & let me just be the first to say she completely killed it,”

See his post below;