“She knows how to handle trolls” – Reactions as Cuppy replies fan who said she’s getting fatter everyday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola aka Cuppy, a popular disc jockey and billionaire heiress, has responded to a follower who claims she is gaining weight on a daily basis.

Cuppy had shared a new Instagram post, to which a fan commented, saying that she is getting fatter by the day and that it would be best if she started working out.

The reality star wittily remarked that it’s a good thing she’s getting richer everyday.

Cuppy’s rejoinder has left netizens in stitches as they criticize fans who do not mind their business.

stanbnx wrote: ” She is the real mature lady, others are forming , she knows how to handle [email protected] , I just like her way”

ceemplybecca wrote: “I love her response… Trolls should get a life really”

