“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed hailing her resurfaces

By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Chinwo, a popular Nigerian gospel singer, was recently  proposed to by Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

On Thursday, June 23, the singer made the announcement on her Instagram page while sharing beautiful photos.

However, in the wake of the recent of Chinwo’s engagement, Nigerians channeled their investigative skills and discovered an old video of Blessed discussing his feelings for the Amazing God singer.

In the clip, he said that Mercy Chinwo was like a sister to him and he loves her so much.

“I got to stop laughing. I love Mercy Chinwo so much, she’s like a sister to me. Amazing lady, very powerful, very anointed, so beautiful…” he said.

