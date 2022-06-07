“She’s my bestie” – Ruger clears air on relationship with ‘The Johnsons’ star, Susan Pwajok (Video)

Ruger, a popular singer and songwriter, has finally responded to claims that he is dating young actress Susan Pwajok.

Ruger was rumored to be dating the young thespian a few days ago after a video of them kissing went viral.

Netizens have debated the nature of the duo’s relationship, with one faction claiming they’re just friends and the other claiming they’re more.

To assuage social media users’ fears, the singer has stated that he and the star of The Johnsons are simply friends.

