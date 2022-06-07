“She’s my bestie” – Ruger clears air on relationship with ‘The Johnsons’ star, Susan Pwajok (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ruger, a popular singer and songwriter, has finally responded to claims that he is dating young actress Susan Pwajok.

Ruger was rumored to be dating the young thespian a few days ago after a video of them kissing went viral.

Netizens have debated the nature of the duo’s relationship, with one faction claiming they’re just friends and the other claiming they’re more.

To assuage social media users’ fears, the singer has stated that he and the star of The Johnsons are simply friends.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Famous Nollywood thespian, Stanley Nweze has opined that ladies who fix long nails are not homely and won’t make good wives.
Advising men who are intending to tie the nuptial knot, he posited that ladies who keep long nails should be ruled out of their list.

The reason for this, he says, is that long nails do not make it possible for people to perform domestic activities at home because it would be a burden.

