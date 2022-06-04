Singer Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo slumps and dies while taking his bath

Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo, a member of the crooners of the hit song ‘kerewa,’ has died.

He collapsed and died this morning while bathing.

Zule Zoo is a musical group comprised of Micheal Aboh and Al-Hassan Ibrahim who rose to prominence following the success of their smash hit, ‘Kerewa,’ which was banned by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for obscene content and was much to the delight of many music fans in Nigeria in the early 2000s.

Michael’s death was announced by his partner, Al-Hassan Ibrahim, who shared photos and wrote:

It is so sad and quick to say after our long run together in this life to live a better life coming short for you…

My brother collapsed why taking his bath this morning and now My Michael is no more🥲🥲🥲🥹

Tears has behold my eyes and my hands are shaking as I can’t hide the fact that you’ve passed on on this day😭😭😭

See photo below;