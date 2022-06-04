TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe,…

Singer Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo slumps and dies while taking his bath

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo, a member of the crooners of the hit song ‘kerewa,’ has died.

He collapsed and died this morning while bathing.

Zule Zoo is a musical group comprised of Micheal Aboh and Al-Hassan Ibrahim who rose to prominence following the success of their smash hit, ‘Kerewa,’ which was banned by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for obscene content and was much to the delight of many music fans in Nigeria in the early 2000s.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy’s signee, Crayon pens touching note as he visits…

“The truth must come out” – Ikechukwu lashes out as…

Michael’s death was announced by his partner, Al-Hassan Ibrahim, who shared photos and wrote:

It is so sad and quick to say after our long run together in this life to live a better life coming short for you…
My brother collapsed why taking his bath this morning and now My Michael is no more🥲🥲🥲🥹
Tears has behold my eyes and my hands are shaking as I can’t hide the fact that you’ve passed on on this day😭😭😭

See photo below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

Lady shares her dad’s reaction after telling him that she’s pregnant not knowing…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo slumps and dies while taking his bath

Man stoned, burnt to death by Islamic extremists over alleged blasphemy in Abuja…

Shakira, Pique announce split after 11-year relationship

It’s not healthy to date a man you’re richer than – BBNaija’s Cindy

Man who bought his first car cries at night thinking it’s been stolen not…

“How do you want me to speak?” – Mercy Eke queries haters making fun of her Igbo…

Beautiful video of Wizkid dancing for his mother on stage (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More