Singer, Portable welcomes a baby boy

Sensational singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is ecstatic as he welcomes a healthy baby boy into his family.

The newly made father took to his official official Instagram page to share photos of himself cuddling his newborn child and beaming with excitement.

The zazoo crooner praised God for making him a father for the second time, as well as his baby mama, Ewatomi.

Although this is not the first time the controversial singer has welcomed a baby; he already has a baby boy with Ewatomi and one with another lady.

Portable, sharing the photos on his page, wrote:

“Aliamdlulilai…izza bouncing baby boi😁🙏 Opeyemi Ølüwa Mi Eazy ZAZUU Son

omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi Iya baby”

Portable’s fans, followers and colleagues have taken to his comment section to celebrate with him.