So nobody touch am with USB cord – Reactions as Daniel Regha is spotted in public for the first time (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha was recently spotted at an event for the first time after becaming a sensational figure.

The much-talked-about Twitter user had attended the TrendUpp Awards 2022 and others present at the event seemed to have been appalled to see him.

Sharing the images from the event on his page, Daniel Regha revealed that the clothe he had worn to the event was an old clothe he had last worn during his graduation.

In a video shared on social media, the social commentator could be heard jokingly begging Nigerians not to deal with him.

See reactions gathered;

muyii__gram; “So the picture wey we Dey see real? Omoh na confirm NFT. U be o”

oshelecute; “you mean say una meet Daniel in real life and una no wire am USB cord”

ahma_cecee; “He no dey add weight?10 years cloth stuff fits him”

timmy_blaize; “Dem suppose w*pe am oraimo chord for neck”

