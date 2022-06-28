TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“So you can talk” – Davido teases Chioma Rowland as he reacts to her latest achievement, she responds

By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer and songwriter, David Adeleke better known professionally as Davido has teased his second babymama, Chioma Rowland.

The mother of one took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her speaking while she advertised the new Tecno mobile.

Davido, who has apparently known her to be an introvert that rarely talks much, was impressed by the way she spoke in the video and took to her comment section to rhetorically question her about it.

He wrote: “So you can talk

To which mummy Ifeanyi had replied with laughing emojis.

See their exchange below:

Fans who found the whole thing adorable have pleaded for the duo to return back together since they seem perfect for each other.

