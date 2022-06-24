“So you dey like that thing” – Cubana Chief Priest reacts as Mercy Chinwo gets engaged

Popular celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has reacted to Mercy Chinwo’s engagement.

Recall that the sensational gospel artist took to her social media page to announce her engagement to Blessed Uzochikwa, a Lagos based pastor.

The remarkable gospel artist shared stunning pictures of she and her husband as well as videos capturing the beautiful moment her husband proposed to her.

Congratulations had poured in as fans and colleagues congratulated her on her engagement.

Cubana Chief Priest while congratulating the singer on her engagement added a remark which many have considered to be naughty.

He said:

“Congrats, so you dey like that thing”

Cubana Chief Priest comment has triggered varied reactions from social media users who stormed his Instagram comment section.

