Speed Darlington laments over challenge of finding a wife in Lagos (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Popular rapper and socialite, Speed Darling has cried out over the inability to find a wife in Lagos state.

Taken to his social media page, the singer lamented the scarcity of wife material in Lagos island, adding that since he cannot find one there in Lagos, he’d have to look elsewhere, maybe calabar or other southeastern states.

The controversial musician also said that another difficulty is finding a woman to marry in the village since one doesn’t live there.

Speed Darling says that he cannot find the type of woman he wants in Lagos and to find a woman in the village, he’d have to move.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

