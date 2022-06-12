TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his…

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience…

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel…

‘Spend less time looking at other people’s achievements on social media, protect your mental health’ – Damilola Adegbite

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Damilola Adegbite, an award-winning Nigerian actress, has shared some mental health advice for everyone, particularly those on Instagram, via her social media platform.

The divorced mother of one urged her followers to exercise caution when scrolling through other people’s lives.

Adegbite added that the best way to avoid being depressed is to mute or unfollow accounts which might lead to that.

READ ALSO

Man pranks girlfriend about bringing in another lady for…

Nigerian content creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and…

She wrote:

Mental Health tip: If you have a tendency to feel envious, dissatisfied and depressed easily, be selective of the people you follow on your social media accounts. The content we digest on a daily basis plays a huge role in how we feel about our looks and what goes on in our minds. Instagram introduced the “mute” option for a reason. Use it if you are worried someone will notice you unfollowed them. “Follow” pages that inspire you or make you laugh. Also, be cautious of how much of your time you spend scrolling through other people’s lives. Your mental health is priority. Almost everything you will ever do or be, good or bad, starts in your mind.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his Instagram comment

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience as they mark…

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel finally spills

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of…

20-year-old girl dies after she was allegedly r*ped by her employer

I am done with men in my life – Tiwa Savage opens up, reveals what…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Edo highlife legend, Osayomore Joseph is dead

“I am promising you a free, fair and transparent election” –…

‘Spend less time looking at other people’s achievements on social media, protect…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

Terrorists release 11 kidnapped train passengers

Youth Vote Count Contest: Nigerians troop out as Mr Macaroni, Falz, others storm…

#BBNReunion: “He told me he was single” – Lady allegedly caught with Emmanuel…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More