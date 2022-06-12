‘Spend less time looking at other people’s achievements on social media, protect your mental health’ – Damilola Adegbite
Damilola Adegbite, an award-winning Nigerian actress, has shared some mental health advice for everyone, particularly those on Instagram, via her social media platform.
The divorced mother of one urged her followers to exercise caution when scrolling through other people’s lives.
Adegbite added that the best way to avoid being depressed is to mute or unfollow accounts which might lead to that.
She wrote:
Mental Health tip: If you have a tendency to feel envious, dissatisfied and depressed easily, be selective of the people you follow on your social media accounts. The content we digest on a daily basis plays a huge role in how we feel about our looks and what goes on in our minds. Instagram introduced the “mute” option for a reason. Use it if you are worried someone will notice you unfollowed them. “Follow” pages that inspire you or make you laugh. Also, be cautious of how much of your time you spend scrolling through other people’s lives. Your mental health is priority. Almost everything you will ever do or be, good or bad, starts in your mind.”
