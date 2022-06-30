TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Stop Accusing Me Of Stealing People’s Glory At Our Free Food Restaurant – Apostle Suleman Warns

Entertainment
By Shalom

Apostle Johnson suleman, General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, has warned those accusing him of stealing people’s glory at his free food restaurant.

He  stated this while preaching to his members about the mentality and behaviour of poor people.

This is coming after he and his wife commissioned a Free Food Restaurant at the church headquarters in Auchi, Edo State some time ago.

Recall that the Apostle declared that the restaurant will be open to people every Saturday and as the name implies, they will eat free food. However some people accused him of taking people’s glory at the restaurant.

According to the apostle, people should stop such accusations because they’re false, and he is trying his best to help humanity.

In his words:
“I was told somebody was talking about our weekly feeding at the Free Food Restaurant and said I am stealing people’s glory. That accusation must stop, I’m just helping people. People are saying so because they don’t understand how a church can be feeding people weekly. They are addicted to poverty, that is why they are suspecting any act of prosperity. Can you see the mind of people?”.

