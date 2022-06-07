Popular Nigerian dancer, model and singer, Amarachi Uyanne has called out Nigerians who are bent on calling her a ‘small girl’.

The 17-year-old star who won the maiden edition of the Nigeria’s Got Talent when she was eight years old, made it clear that she is no longer a small girl.

In the video which she shared on tiktok, she captioned it:

“Call me Amarachi. Not small girl of that time”,

She pleaded with people to accord her the respect that comes with maturity, however minute her growth may be.

@hilly_kenneth said:

“you will always be my small girl of that time”.

Cosmas Abiodun wrote:

“Amarachi Dance. She is so grown now ooooo. Children of nowadays dey grow up too fast.”

Watch video below: