Popular Nigerian dancer, model and singer, Amarachi Uyanne has called out Nigerians who are bent on calling her a ‘small girl’.
The 17-year-old star who won the maiden edition of the Nigeria’s Got Talent when she was eight years old, made it clear that she is no longer a small girl.
In the video which she shared on tiktok, she captioned it:
“Call me Amarachi. Not small girl of that time”,
She pleaded with people to accord her the respect that comes with maturity, however minute her growth may be.
@hilly_kenneth said:
“you will always be my small girl of that time”.
Cosmas Abiodun wrote:
“Amarachi Dance. She is so grown now ooooo. Children of nowadays dey grow up too fast.”
Watch video below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES