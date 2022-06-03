Stop dating men in their 20s if you want to get married – Lady advises single women (Video)

Lady gives surefire tips on how they can achieve one of their life long ambition of tying the conjugal knot.

Getting married to a man they love is one the main achievement a lady aims for as they go through life from their early twenties.

A lady has given advice to women, urging them not to go out with guys who are same age with them because the guy at that age isn’t thinking of settling down yet.

According to the lady identified as Precious, a woman who is 26 should be going out with men who are in their thirties.

She says that a lady who is serious about settling down should be going out with men who are far older than her.

Watch her speak below: