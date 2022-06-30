Stop disturbing us with breakup stories – Apostle Suleman cautions amid reports of celebrity divorce

Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International, has provided some advice to people who recently ended partnerships.

He advised both men and women to refrain from upsetting the public with their break-up tales if they have been left with a broken heart by their partner.

The clergyman continued by pointing out that neither of the people who had experienced heartbreak had cared to share some of the benefits and goodies they had when their relationship was still going strong.

This has recently happened as two well-known Nollywood actresses have ended their marriages of almost ten years.

Recently, Chacha Eke declared the dissolution of her 9-year marriage to Austin Faani, while JJC Skillz, the spouse of Funke Akindele, revealed the dissolution of their 7-year union.

He wrote:

“Stop disturbing us with break-up stories. When they bought you shawarma, did you give us? Have a great day!”

