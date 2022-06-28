Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho jubilates as he welcomes baby girl with wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Francis Uzoho, goalie of the Super Eagles team, has welcomed a child with his wife, Sommie.

The delighted footballer, who is now a father for the second time, informed his followers of the news on Instagram.

He posted a touching image of his wife still holding the newborn kid when they were both still in the hospital.

He wrote:

“Thank you Lord for this precious gift. AKUNNAYA. IN CHRIST ALONE.”

Fans and colleagues have taken to his social media comment section to share their hearty congratulations to him and pray for the little born child.

The goalkeeper tied the knot with his wife, Sommie in 2018, and later welcomed their first child in 2020. The lovely couple welcomed a baby boy then.

