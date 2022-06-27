TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new…

Tears flow as man dies after donating kidney to his mum

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man has paid the ultimate price for his sick mother as he passes on after donating one of his kidney to save her.

According to a Twitter user who announced the death, the brave young man had taken a great risk to save his mum after the surgeon requested for a kidney donor.

The young man had offered to donate his to save his sick mother; although, the who process wasn’t an entirely successful as the young man who offered his kidney passed on.

READ ALSO

Thunder strike reportedly kills 20-year-old 100 level IMSU…

I found out my friend and I were dating same girl when he…

The Twitter user who shared this wrote:

He died after donating his kidney to his mother Allah sarki man. Indeed my brother you died a Hero I feel the pain and the Mother she is alive

May Almighty Allah reward him jannatul Firdaus.

Indeed his a Hero”

Netizens mourning have stated that what the young man had done was brave but still it’s not the joy of any mother to see their child dead while they leave on.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather Pete Edochie…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new post following…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom video

Osinachi Nwachukwu finally laid to rest in Abia State (Video)

Mother of four seeks advice following clash between boyfriend and husband

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Barber goes viral after carving Peter Obi’s face on customer’s hair (Video)

Reactions as Nigerian pastor wears BetKing shirt to preach in church

Tears flow as man dies after donating kidney to his mum

Pretty Mike dragged to filth for blasphemy over appearance at Funny Bone’s…

“My wife does not see me as the head of the family” – Man…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

Lovely moments from Funnybone’s Church wedding (Videos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More