Tems becomes first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win Best International Act award at 2022 BET Awards

Popular singer and song writer Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems, has won the Best International Act award at the BET Awards 2022.

In order to recognize Black brilliance in music, entertainment, and athletics, the annual award ceremony, which essentially honors people of color, was hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The music crooner was nominated alongside other sensational singers such as Fireboy, Dave from the UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo, Little Simz from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa, and Tayc from France.

While receiving her award, she said;

“Thank you so much for this, thank you so much. It’s an honour… I mean, this is my first award show that I’m winning something and I just want to use this as an opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching this, every single girl watching this at home. Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen.”