That Kelly girl is overhyped, she is just average – Daddy Freeze spills

Nigerian media personality and radio talk show host, Daddy Freeze, has shared his opinion about Togolese TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly.

The Tiktoker recently became an internet sensation with many men on social media drooling over her after videos of her dancing and tw3rking went viral.

Kelly has practically been on the mind of most Nigerian man on social media since then, with many of them sharing her videos and describing her as one of the most beautiful ladies in the world.

Taking to his verified Facebook account, controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, spoke about the excessive attention the Togolese Tiktoker is getting.

He stated on Facebook that she is just as average-looking girl who is being overhyped.

In his words:

“Make una no vex o but this Kelly girl on my timeline and on most other timelines is way overhyped. As in ehn this girl, na average looking girl abi na my eye”.

Daddy Freeze’s comment on the about the Togolese Tiktoker Kelly has stirred quite a number of reactions from Nigerians, especially men on social media.