The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media – Filmmaker Yomi Black

News
By Ezie Innocent

Yomi Black, a filmmaker, believes that Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is fueled largely by social media delusion.

Yomi stated on his Instagram page that the majority of those calling for Peter Obi to be president do not have PVCs and will not vote on election day.

”In my own opinion, the ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media.

While he seems to be credible and intelligent, he has made the same mistakes many popular people make.
#fanlove

As a filmmaker that has created free content on social media and paid content in Cinemas, I quickly learnt that the audience reaction is easy to predict when the cost is free. Its a different ball game when they have to pay.

Most of the #Obideient fans might not be able to pay the simple cost of voting.

Cost of voting for Peter Obi.
1) the stress to get a PVC
2)The ability to actually come out and vote.

The difference between a tweet and a vote.

Correct me if I am wrong,but you see BAT and ATIKU supporters will show on election day and maybe Peter Obi’s fans

Don’t just troll me, prove me wrong by getting your PVC and vote for real.”

