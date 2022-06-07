“The masked man shøt the choirmaster in my front” – Lady who survived the Owo church attack marks birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Stephanie Ajibo Olitex, one the many survivors of the recent Ondo church attack gives thanks to God as she celebrates her birthday.

Recall that last Sunday, 5 June, 2022, some suspected terrorists stormed St Francis Catholic church in Ondo k!lllling scores of people.

The survivor has recounted her story of survival ash she marks her new age today.

We were inside the church when they started sh*oting from the outside. People at the back started running towards the altar. Some jumped fence and our priest escaped through the sacristy with the help of our catechist.

By the time I ran towards the Sacristy door, it was already locked by members who were able to reach there before me. I had to hide myself under the cupboard inside the choir room with the baby in my hand. He sh*t somebody right in front of me near the Sacristy door. He looked around, when he didn’t see anybody or sound, he went away. He was on a mask, loaded with A.k .

Note that the distance between the heavily loaded gunman and me was like the kitchen to dining. Our choirmaster who was hiding with us was shot in his chest before he ran into the room with us. I pray he survives the bul*et.

They ki”ed children, youths and the elderly. We’ve recorded almost 100 death and still counting..I came out alive and escaped through the fence that demarcated our church from the Palace of Olowo of Owo Kingdom and ran to the palace for the fear of the unknown. The baby with me is safe, I’m also safe.”

Happy birthday to me.”

