TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries…

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

“The truth must come out” – Ikechukwu lashes out as 14-year-old in-law dies in boarding house (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ikechukwu Onunaku, a popular rapper, has called for justice following the untimely death of his inlaw on the grounds of his boarding school.

Ikechuckwu lamented the condition in which the late Obinna Obiefuleh was met on Instagram.

In an Instagram post of a video of his inlaw at his wedding, the rapper insisted on the young boy having bruises on him from a supposed beating which may have led to his death.

READ ALSO

American rapper, Lil Keed dies at 24

Tears flow as veteran actor, Gbenga Richards reportedly dies

“This is so so sad This is Obinna, 14 years of age, my inlaw, cousin to my wife. This footage is of him at my wedding. He Was found at 1 am dead in his boarding house of his school Class – SS2, in senior hostel, Queen of the holy innocent secondary School ogwume in Ideato Iga Beaten up, bruised.

So many holes in this story. And frankly I’m sick of these happenings Now it has come to my doorstep I urge every media portal to help bring light to the happenings surrounding this event and every other event concerning these children who we confidently give to schools to look after,” he wrote.

Ikechukwu continues, “This is outrageous. No child should have to die, talkless of in this manner where they are supposed to be safe and cared for. I implore all media and bloggers to please help pursue this to the end.

MAY HIS SOUL FINALLY REST IN PEACE. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. #JUSTICEFOROBINNAOBIEFULEH.”

In another post, the rapper insisted on not letting the issue die as he insists on the truth.

“The truth must come out. Period. That is all that matters,” he wrote.

Watch the video below …

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero replies man who asked why she’s not…

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of 5 years married…

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her millions, shares…

“My sweet Tonto” – James Brown says as he loves up with Tonto…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“The truth must come out” – Ikechukwu lashes out as 14-year-old in-law dies in…

How I almost committed suicide after my property was destroyed by fire –…

“Fat is the definition of rich” – Cubana Chief Priest

Bobrisky shows off his intimidating account balance (Screenshot)

Destiny Etiko gifts her gateman’s daughter scholarship to university level

Big bum cannot keep a man; small bums are still winning – Anita Joseph

Mr Ibu finally arrests Nollywood actor who hacked his social media pages

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More