“The truth must come out” – Ikechukwu lashes out as 14-year-old in-law dies in boarding house (Video)

Ikechukwu Onunaku, a popular rapper, has called for justice following the untimely death of his inlaw on the grounds of his boarding school.

Ikechuckwu lamented the condition in which the late Obinna Obiefuleh was met on Instagram.

In an Instagram post of a video of his inlaw at his wedding, the rapper insisted on the young boy having bruises on him from a supposed beating which may have led to his death.

“This is so so sad This is Obinna, 14 years of age, my inlaw, cousin to my wife. This footage is of him at my wedding. He Was found at 1 am dead in his boarding house of his school Class – SS2, in senior hostel, Queen of the holy innocent secondary School ogwume in Ideato Iga Beaten up, bruised.

So many holes in this story. And frankly I’m sick of these happenings Now it has come to my doorstep I urge every media portal to help bring light to the happenings surrounding this event and every other event concerning these children who we confidently give to schools to look after,” he wrote.

Ikechukwu continues, “This is outrageous. No child should have to die, talkless of in this manner where they are supposed to be safe and cared for. I implore all media and bloggers to please help pursue this to the end.

MAY HIS SOUL FINALLY REST IN PEACE. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. #JUSTICEFOROBINNAOBIEFULEH.”

In another post, the rapper insisted on not letting the issue die as he insists on the truth.

“The truth must come out. Period. That is all that matters,” he wrote.

Watch the video below …