“There’s nothing else a man can give a woman apart from money” – Relationship Expert, Blessing Okoro (video)

Blessing Okoro, a popular relationship expert, sparked an online debate when she stated that apart from money, there is nothing a man can give a woman.

In a recent social media post, the Break or Makeup founder, known for her hot takes on relationships, claimed that a man’s sole responsibility is to provide for his woman.

She claimed that if a man does not give his wife money, he is uninterested in the relationship and is wasting her time because men stay where they invest their money.

Men, she believes, are natural providers who were not created to do much for women other than provide for them. She went on to say that women are built to multitask.

She urged women to allow their men to do their responsibilities, which is to provide.

In her words,

“If a man does not give you money what will he be doing with you, absolutely nothing. he’ll just be draining y. When a man isn’t giving you money he’s going to be wasting your time, because there nothing a man can give a woman apart from money. Men are providers, that is how God has built them, provision is a sense of responsibility for men. Men cannot do so much for a woman, its a woman that is built to multi-task. His job is to provide for you, it gives a man a sense of happiness and excitement to provide for his woman. Love comes with giving, if your man is stingy to you, it simply means he doesn’t love you. Allow a man do his responsibility, the responsibility of a man is to provide for you”.

Watch her speak below,