“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while second wife, Judy Austin was singing (Video)

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood movie star, and his wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu, have come under fire on social media for a recent video.

Judy Austin is known for appearing online on a regular basis to entertain fans with her melodious voice.

This time, however, she was joined by her husband, who joined in on the session and sang a portion of the song with her.

Unfortunately, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, who are still facing backlash over their marriage, have given netizens a new angle to attack them by taking to the comment section to make some harsh remarks.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)

