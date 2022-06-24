“This is the future” – Tonto Dikeh receives support from fans as she emerges Deputy Guber Candidate for Rivers State

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has joined other celebrities trying their hands at politics.

The actress took to her Instagram page to reveal that she has emerged the running mate for Governship Candidate, Tonte Ibraye of the African Democratic Congress, Rivers State.

She wrote:

“I thank Mr Tonte Ibray, the Governship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate. We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increased women inclusion in our governance system supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State. I am glad to be a proud member of the #RiversRescueMission2023 Please get your PVC and join the movement. You are Future and The Future is now!”.

