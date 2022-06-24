TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance,…

Thunder strike reportedly kills 20-year-old 100 level IMSU student

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 20-year-old 100 Level student of the Imo State University Owerri (IMSU) identifed as Chiamaka Obodo, has d#ed after she was reportedly struck by thunder during a heavy rainfall.

It was gathered that Chiamaka was on a phone call at home when the lightening struck her to which she died on the spot.

READ ALSO

Man calls out lady for organizing birthday party days after…

Nigerian man declared wanted for allegedly killing a…

It was reported that the development in that area had caused tension in the community as residents of the community trooped to the scene of the incident.

A resident explained that the undergraduate was inside when the lightening suddenly enveloped the area accompanied by th#nder, which ended up killing her on the 17th of june. He said the deceased body has been deposited at the nearest morgue.

He said, “The lightning was like an electric spark and a heavy thunderstorm which shook the entire community and by the time we know it, people have been screaming in front of the deceased house after discovering that she has been str#ck by the lightning.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being unmarried 7 years…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

Man buys one plate of food after his date came with her friend (Video)

“I want to ride from Lagos to Israel, my destination is Everest” – Biker, Kunle…

“I regret marrying my husband” – Lady shares heartbreaking…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Thunder strike reportedly kills 20-year-old 100 level IMSU student

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage” – Sonia Ogiri…

Lady quarrels with her boyfriend after his mom re-cooked her soup in her absence

Man calls out parents who hand over their responsibilities to first born child

“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo speaks on…

Man weds beautiful lover after she ‘shot her shot’ at him on Twitter

Obi Cubana, others, react as Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo get engaged

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More