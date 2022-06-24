Thunder strike reportedly kills 20-year-old 100 level IMSU student

A 20-year-old 100 Level student of the Imo State University Owerri (IMSU) identifed as Chiamaka Obodo, has d#ed after she was reportedly struck by thunder during a heavy rainfall.

It was gathered that Chiamaka was on a phone call at home when the lightening struck her to which she died on the spot.

It was reported that the development in that area had caused tension in the community as residents of the community trooped to the scene of the incident.

A resident explained that the undergraduate was inside when the lightening suddenly enveloped the area accompanied by th#nder, which ended up killing her on the 17th of june. He said the deceased body has been deposited at the nearest morgue.

He said, “The lightning was like an electric spark and a heavy thunderstorm which shook the entire community and by the time we know it, people have been screaming in front of the deceased house after discovering that she has been str#ck by the lightning.”