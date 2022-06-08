Timi Dakolo calls out APC for using his song at the presidential primary without permission (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Timi Dakolo, a Nigerian musician, has chastised the All Progressives Congress for using his song during their presidential primary without his permission.

Dakolo, who stated that nigerians get away with a lot, went on to say that this is the second time it has happened.

He tweeted

Why Use an Artist Song without their permission in a rally or campaign.The things people get away with in this Country called Nigeria. Actually this is the second time.

In other news; Famous Nollywood thespian, Stanley Nweze has opined that ladies who fix long nails are not homely and won’t make good wives.

Advising men who are intending to tie the nuptial knot, he posited that ladies who keep long nails should be ruled out of their list.

The reason for this, he says, is that long nails do not make it possible for people to perform domestic activities at home because it would be a burden.

