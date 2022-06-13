Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they mark first anniversary (Photos and Video)

Toyin Lawani, a celebrity stylist and businesswoman, has finally revealed her man’s face to the world.

To commemorate their one-year wedding anniversary, the fashion designer displayed her husband’s face for the first time.

Toyin Lawani was heavily pregnant when she walked down the aisle to marry her photographer husband last year.

Toyin Lawani, who promised to share beautiful moments from her wedding with us, kept her promise by uploading a video from her traditional wedding.

Toyin Lawani stated that June 12 will always be a special day in her life because it represents new beginnings.

She wrote,

“It’s the Artist and His muse One year anniversary today. June 12 will always mark a special day in my life for new Beginnings. Blessed with new blessings too and here to say Love always wins. We are bringing you this amazing love song called #IFE by @deeeunknown. And our wedding official video fits perfectly for the video to this song. Enjoy. It was the most talked about wedding of the year and we set the black wedding trend”.

See photos below

