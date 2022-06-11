Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of a residential area [Video]

Mr Ejiro Otarigho, a truck driver, has been hailed a hero for risking his life to drive a burning truck out of a residential area in Agbarho town, Ughelli North local government area, Delta state.

It is understandable that the man’s bravery appears to have protected sources of life and property in Agbarho town.

Agba Abraham, the senior special assistant to the Delta State government, confirmed the driver’s hail and health while swimming in the inferno on Facebook.

Agba Abraham wrote:

“This truck driver Mr Ejiro Otarigho deserve a National Honours for averting National disaster that would have destroyed sources of lives and properties in Agbarho Town, Ughelli North LGA. See how the driver risk his life to divert the truck from town to safe environment. I urge revelant Authority both National and State to act. I have spoken to Mr Ejiro, he is safe and healthy. “I just spoke with the Heroic driver Mr Ejiro Otarigho, he is Hail and healthy. Let’s continue to share this post until relevant Agency act.”