Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero replies man who asked why she’s not yet married

Entertainment
By Shalom

Tuface Idibia’s first babymama, Pero Adeniyi has replied a man who asked her a question about her private life.

The man took to Pero’s comment section to question why she is yet to find a man after breaking up with 2face.

Reacting to the question, Pero Adeniyi slammed the man and asked him to mind his business.

The comment has stirred reactions from Nigerians who also slammed the man for pocknosing.

Stella Bright said:
“Some Nigerians will never mind their business. What is your business with her marital life?”

Chairman Joy noted:
“Abeg don’t mind these people. Always looking for what to say to bring someone down.”

Samantha added:
“Abeg make this woman go sit down. I don tire for their matter.”

See screenshot below:

