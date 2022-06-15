TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep…

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being…

Twitter user calls out Wande Coal and his ‘gang’ for allegedly assault!ng his brother

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user identified as Folarin has called out popular singer, Wande Coal for allegedly assault!ng his brother.

According to the Twitter user, his elder brother had been beat up by Wande Coal’s entourage simply because his car had been in their way.

See his tweet below:

READ ALSO

20-year-old girl dies after she was allegedly r*ped by her…

18-year-old girl reportedly takes her life after being…

“You’re a ba*tard @wandecoal and you won’t get away with what you did to my brother this evening, My elder brother just called me subbing like a child because you and your gang beat him mercilessly simply because his vehicle was in your way.

This ba*tard and his gang asked my brother to remove his vehicle so they could move, my brother obliged and went to get his car keys, as soon as he approached his car to open it, one of them slapped him, before he could say anything else, another pu*ched him.

Never felt so livid in my entire life. My elder brother called me subbing like a child. They’d beating him so bad he was crying so much. Who the fu*k do you think you are??

My brother is subbing with a swollen face and black eye. All because of what???? My brother is the most easy going person I know. Always avoids trouble, so I’m pretty sure he did absolutely nothing to warrant getting treated like that

Walahi you won’t get away with this”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep with her, laments

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him that she was…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

Alex Ekubo’s ex fiancee, Fancy lands in Lagos months after calling off…

Mother of twin boys shares sad story of how she lost her hubby one year after…

Man narrates what a lady did after taking her on a date and his ATM card failed…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Twitter user calls out Wande Coal and his ‘gang’ for allegedly…

I can’t live fake life – Pretty lady proudly showcases her roadside noodles…

I collected money from my boyfriend for abort!on and gave it to my other guy –…

“God please heal her for us” – Fans pray as Tems postpones UK shows after being…

2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election

“Hmm this is deep” – Rosy Meurers’ message to Denrele…

“Preparing myself for my future husband” – Crossdresser…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More