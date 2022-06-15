Twitter user calls out Wande Coal and his ‘gang’ for allegedly assault!ng his brother

A Twitter user identified as Folarin has called out popular singer, Wande Coal for allegedly assault!ng his brother.

According to the Twitter user, his elder brother had been beat up by Wande Coal’s entourage simply because his car had been in their way.

See his tweet below:

“You’re a ba*tard @wandecoal and you won’t get away with what you did to my brother this evening, My elder brother just called me subbing like a child because you and your gang beat him mercilessly simply because his vehicle was in your way.

This ba*tard and his gang asked my brother to remove his vehicle so they could move, my brother obliged and went to get his car keys, as soon as he approached his car to open it, one of them slapped him, before he could say anything else, another pu*ched him.

Never felt so livid in my entire life. My elder brother called me subbing like a child. They’d beating him so bad he was crying so much. Who the fu*k do you think you are??

My brother is subbing with a swollen face and black eye. All because of what???? My brother is the most easy going person I know. Always avoids trouble, so I’m pretty sure he did absolutely nothing to warrant getting treated like that

Walahi you won’t get away with this”

