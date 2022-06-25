Two years later, Stella Dimoko Korkus rubbishes Kemi Olunloyo over allegations of affair with FFK

Stella Dimoko Korkus, a popular German blogger, criticizes controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo for an alleged affair with FFK.

In 2020, Kemi took to Twitter to claim that the blogger had an affair with the former aviation minister despite breaking the news of his failed marriage to Precious Chikwendu.

Stella Dimoko Korkus exhumed Kemi Olunloyo’s old tweet as she lambasted her with words during the resolution between FFK and his ex-wife.

“The date on the Tweet says October 4, 2020 and i saved the Tweet for a day like this. I used to respect this woman a lot but i stopped doing so the day she posted this lie ……. All in the bid to support her friend FFK, she had to post this lie to run down my truth and support for @snowhiteey

I hope she has seen that Precious and FFK have settled their differences and he has said he will always love and respect her… I didnt see any post of him thanking Kemi but i know how strongly precious respects that i stood with her and never posted one lie….

I didnt bother to respond to her because even though i loved FFK as my friend when we were friends, we never even approached or crossed that line… we were good friends but he had a leaking mouth and told our late friend things that shocked and hurt me and i sent him a battalion of stinkers…that was then, years before Precious even met him.

…. Make una learn from this and DO NOT hate someone becos they are your friends enemy. I am happy that Precious and FFK have settled… I REST MY CASE: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

PS- she can decide to look for more alleged dirt on me after now, I really don’t care, no be today yansh Face back,” she wrote.