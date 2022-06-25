TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random…

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

Lady lands in serious trouble after sleeping with man she met…

Two years later, Stella Dimoko Korkus rubbishes Kemi Olunloyo over allegations of affair with FFK

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Stella Dimoko Korkus, a popular German blogger, criticizes controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo for an alleged affair with FFK.

In 2020, Kemi took to Twitter to claim that the blogger had an affair with the former aviation minister despite breaking the news of his failed marriage to Precious Chikwendu.

READ ALSO

The shameful thing Jaruma said about Tacha – Kemi Olunloyo…

“Why you are ruined as a Tonto Dikeh Fan” – Kemi Olunloyo…

Stella Dimoko Korkus exhumed Kemi Olunloyo’s old tweet as she lambasted her with words during the resolution between FFK and his ex-wife.

“The date on the Tweet says October 4, 2020 and i saved the Tweet for a day like this.

I used to respect this woman a lot but i stopped doing so the day she posted this lie …….

All in the bid to support her friend FFK, she had to post this lie to run down my truth and support for @snowhiteey

I hope she has seen that Precious and FFK have settled their differences and he has said he will always love and respect her… I didnt see any post of him thanking Kemi but i know how strongly precious respects that i stood with her and never posted one lie….

I didnt bother to respond to her because even though i loved FFK as my friend when we were friends, we never even approached or crossed that line… we were good friends but he had a leaking mouth and told our late friend things that shocked and hurt me and i sent him a battalion of stinkers…that was then, years before Precious even met him.
….

Make una learn from this and DO NOT hate someone becos they are your friends enemy.

I am happy that Precious and FFK have settled… I REST MY CASE:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

PS- she can decide to look for more alleged dirt on me after now, I really don’t care, no be today yansh Face back,” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

Lady lands in serious trouble after sleeping with man she met online

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage” – Sonia Ogiri…

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

Man reveals how Peter Obi’s wife behaved as Anambra’s first lady and…

“So you dey like that thing” – Cubana Chief Priest reacts as Mercy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady offers to donate her kidney to Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter (Video)

Osinachi Nwachukwu finally laid to rest in Abia State (Video)

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits Grandfather Pete Edochie…

Two years later, Stella Dimoko Korkus rubbishes Kemi Olunloyo over allegations…

Embattled wife who married husband with the hope that she’ll love him with time…

Georgina Onuoha sparks controversy as she reacts to abolition of right to…

Hold your boyfriends, we’re done with WAEC – SS3 girls warn senior colleagues

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More