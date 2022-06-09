TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in…

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a…

Two years on, still his murderers have not been found – Khafi grieves, pleads for help in finding brother’s k!llers

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem grieves the death of her little brother, pleads for assistance in locating the culprits.
Khafi’s brother had died after being shot close to their family home on 8th of June, 2020. He was just 20 years old.

The reality star who’s memories of her brother’s passing is still fresh on her mind says that his death still hurts her.

She wrote:

READ ALSO

Cuppy sends severe warning to bullies as she celebrates her…

Why I can’t stay angry with my husband – Khafi

“Today marked two years since my brother Alex was murde*ed in cold blo*d on the streets of London. It feels so wrong to commemorate this kind of anniversary; wedding anniversaries, birthdays etc are things that should be celebrated and remembered, not a day of death. But two years on and still his murderers have not been found. This is NOT OKAY. It hurts me every day and is not getting any easier, I just find better ways to suppress my grief as time goes on, but every time it arises it is like a dagger to my chest afresh. It has made me so sensitive to any news of death, especially shootings like those in Owo, Uvalde, and particularly news of young black boys dying needlessly. They trigger so much for me. So I was dreading today. And if I had it my way I would have buried my head in the sand and pretended this isn’t my reality. I had 3 brothers and now I only have 2. And the people responsible are still walking the streets. It makes me so so angry. But my brother @kabiz_k wrote this song (full song in my bio) and it expresses so much of how I feel, I couldn’t not share it. Please listen, in memory of my brother Alex and all the fallen. Their deaths will not be in vain. And if you have any information on Alex’s death, it is not too late to speak up.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in public

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning friend with…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

Woman who elevated her husband and made him rich, regrets her actions after…

Lady narrates her experience with a man she met at a pedestrian bridge

Man narrates what happened after he took his sidechick to his wife’s shop

Paul Okoye reveals real reason PSquare broke up for almost 5 years

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“You rescued me when confusion almost crippled me” – Georgina Onuoha…

Two years on, still his murderers have not been found – Khafi grieves, pleads…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky lashes out as Sabinus calls him ‘Senior Man’ again (Watch…

Nigerian lady makes her boyfriend write 500-word apology letter on his laptop…

Angel Smith blasts Maria Chike for sleeping with a married man, Maria reacts…

Man pranks girlfriend about bringing in another lady for s*x, shares her…

I’ve been holding it for so long and it has been eating me up –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More