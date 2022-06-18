TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of…

Why my marriage failed – Actress Ini Edo finally opens up,…

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding…

Video: Passengers enroute Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn’t land due to power outage at Benin airport

News
By Ezie Innocent

Passengers who flew from Abuja to Edo state were recently returned to Abuja after their pilot was unable to land at the airport in Benin City, the state capital, due to a power outage.

A disgruntled passenger posted a video from the airport expressing his displeasure.

Watch the video below…

READ ALSO

Terrorists release 11 kidnapped train passengers

Man stoned, burnt to death by Islamic extremists over…

In other news; A woman has lamented over being single after almost a decade of living in the United Kingdom.

She said that she has spent seven years in the UK, and never for once has any man approached her too woo her or propose.

According to the lady, she raised it up as a topic with her colleagues at work and they informed her that it is actually like that throughout the nation.

She then appealed to people who re in relationships in the UK to share tips on how they found love because she is tired of being single.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of his parents and…

Why my marriage failed – Actress Ini Edo finally opens up, spills secret

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

BBNaija Boma reveals why he slept with ‘married’ Tega

CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after…

Lady begs for help after spending 7 years in UK without being wooed once

‘Alfa’ spotted having s*x with a mad woman and wiping her privates with an…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

It doesn’t have negative effect – Young ‘pharmacist’ tells customer who queried…

Video: Passengers enroute Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn’t land…

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

Nigerians in relationships share funny replies after pranking their partners…

Please support, we all need each other – Patience Ozokwor cries out

2023: Kwankwaso confirms talks with Peter Obi over LP/NNPP merger

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More