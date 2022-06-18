Video: Passengers enroute Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn’t land due to power outage at Benin airport

Passengers who flew from Abuja to Edo state were recently returned to Abuja after their pilot was unable to land at the airport in Benin City, the state capital, due to a power outage.

A disgruntled passenger posted a video from the airport expressing his displeasure.

Watch the video below…

In other news; A woman has lamented over being single after almost a decade of living in the United Kingdom.

She said that she has spent seven years in the UK, and never for once has any man approached her too woo her or propose.

According to the lady, she raised it up as a topic with her colleagues at work and they informed her that it is actually like that throughout the nation.

She then appealed to people who re in relationships in the UK to share tips on how they found love because she is tired of being single.