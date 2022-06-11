“We struggled for a child, lost twins in the process, I was depressed” – Banky W recounts (Video)

Banky W, a popular musician turned singer, recounts his struggles with his wife, Adesua, as they struggle for a child as well as his political office.

Banky W recently spoke with media personality Chude Jideonwo about the struggle that led to the loss of their twins.

“2019 was a seminar moment in my life because that was the year we were running for office and at the same time my wife and I were struggling at that point to have a child and then we lost twins and we saw our her body go through so much pains,” he said.

Speaking about his wife’s strength and support despite the hard times, Banky W emphasized on marrying the most amazing woman.

“God bless my wife, I married the most amazing woman. I always told God I never wanted to marry an entertainer. She also told God specifically that she didn’t want to marry a musician, pastor or a politician,” the father of one affirmed.

