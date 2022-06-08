A Nigerian lady has shared her grievances on Twitter after a close friend travelled abroad without informing her.

She disclosed that the girl was like a sister to her and was adored by her family members, yet, the day she was leaving the country she only asked for directions to the airport.

Days passed and she thought her friend had gone missing only to receive a casual text from her with a foreign number asking how she was.

She tweeted;

“We’ve been friends for years, in fact this girl spend weeks in my house, every member of my family love her because of me,my extended family knows her,people call her my sister..the day she japa she only called me to ask for direction to the airport yet she never told me she was

Leaving the country until 2weeks later when I was mad looking for her thinking she has been kidnapped. She chatted me up with an Intel number casually asking how I was, when I confronted her she told me “her pastor said she shouldn’t tell anyone”I told her not to contact me again”.