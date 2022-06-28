TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“What cream did you use?” – Lady who used to be dark-skinned shares jaw-dropping transformation

By Shalom

A beautiful Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions after sharing her before and after videos on TikTok.

In the videos, the lady who was dark-skinned before, drastically changed to a light-skinned lady.

In a new viral sound on TikTok, users of the application have been showing what they used to look like contrary to what they look like now.

However, this particular lady’s video has stirred up so many reactions because of her complexion.

Her video shows that she used to be a dark-skinned lady but presently, she is just a few steps away from turning it an albino and this transformation has had netizens wondering what her skincare routine is.

The lady obliged his request and made a video showing off her legs… however, users are still doubtful because of the filter she used.

Watch her video as you scroll,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNrfrBmU/?k=1

