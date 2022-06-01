What Davido did to me because I’m a fan of Wizkid – Upcoming singer, Queensley Felix calls out singer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Queensley Felix, an upcoming singer, has revealed the harsh treatment she received from popular artist David Adeleke alias Davido simply because she is a fan of Wizkid.

In a recent tweet, the singer revealed that Davido unfollowed her because she is a big fan of Wizkid.

She went on to assert that supporting Wizkid has been beneficial to an extent as her tweets on Wizkid garner more engagements on social media.

She wrote:

“Me stanning Wizkid got me unfollowed by Davido”.

“My Wizkid tweets always do numbers. The love is real!”.

This is coming amid the rumoured feud between the two internationally celebrated stars in the country.

At the time of filing this report, Davido and Wizkid are yet to react to this.

