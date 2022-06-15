What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down – Frank Edwards reveals (Video)

Popular gospel singer Frank Edwards has revealed what Nigerian youths will do if Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi decides to step down.

The singer shared a clip from a movie in which Mike Ezuruonye starred on his official Instagram page. Frank Edward reveals what Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever considers stepping down.

In the clip, Mike who was a Reverend Father apparently didn’t want to rule the kingdom owing to his ministry but the elders were not willing to take that from him.

They forcefully put the royal garment on him, gave him the mantle of authority, and began hailing him as their king while Mike Ezuruonye was still objecting.

To Frank Edward, this will be the fate of Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down after arousing and stirring up consciousness among Nigerian youths.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“I think this is what The youths might do to Peter obi if he ever thinks of stepping down 😂”

Watch the video below: