TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks…

What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down – Frank Edwards reveals (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular gospel singer Frank Edwards has revealed what Nigerian youths will do if Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi decides to step down.

The singer shared a clip from a movie in which Mike Ezuruonye starred on his official Instagram page. Frank Edward reveals what Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever considers stepping down.

In the clip, Mike who was a Reverend Father apparently didn’t want to rule the kingdom owing to his ministry but the elders were not willing to take that from him.

READ ALSO

Netizens drag Pere to filth over comment about Peter Obi

Pere Egbi reacts as alleged sugar mummy gets exposed,…

They forcefully put the royal garment on him, gave him the mantle of authority, and began hailing him as their king while Mike Ezuruonye was still objecting.

To Frank Edward, this will be the fate of Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down after arousing and stirring up consciousness among Nigerian youths.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“I think this is what The youths might do to Peter obi if he ever thinks of stepping down 😂”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep with her, laments

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her…

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him that she was…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Alex Ekubo’s ex fiancee, Fancy lands in Lagos months after calling off…

Mother of twin boys shares sad story of how she lost her hubby one year after…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a yahoo boy used…

What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down –…

“My nose is blocked” – Banky W tells Adesua Etomi while…

Lady breaks up with her boyfriend for not supporting her presidential candidate

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

Nigerian lady calls out her date for making her pay for N16k food she ordered…

[email protected] is not the reason your life is hard, it’s the politician – Actress, Yvonne…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More